Duke Energy officials say a morning outage affecting two Gaston County towns should be resolved later this afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — About 1,800 Duke Energy customers in Gaston County are without power Wednesday afternoon.

The power company said residents in the Gaston County towns of Ranlo and Lowell are affected by the outage. The company does not list a reason why the outage occurred.

Crews are working on the issue after a customer alerted the company about the outage before 11 a.m.

The Town of Lowell’s Facebook page issued a statement saying that power and phones were down. They say Duke Energy “estimates power to be restored by 2:45 p.m.”