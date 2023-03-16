CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A vacant motel on Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte caught fire Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials said firefighters responded to the 6200 block of Brookshire Blvd where they found “heavy fire” showing from the motel.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE; 6200 block of Brookshire Blvd; 30 firefighters controlled the incident in about 15min; no injuries reported and the fire is under investigation. https://t.co/c5DD63JOnT pic.twitter.com/GU4KnScgs0 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) March 16, 2023

Charlotte Fire said it took 30 firefighters a little over 10 minutes to control the blaze.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said there was some type of renovations ongoing in the building. There was also evidence that someone may have been inside trying to stay warm.

Traffic delays are possible in the area while crews are on scene.