STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell-Statesville Schools announced that a volunteer coach died Tuesday while performing field maintenance alone.

Chris Davis, who volunteered at the school for over six years, had a medical emergency.

“We are beyond saddened by the tragic passing of our beloved Coach Davis,” stated Jeff Peck, South Iredell High School Baseball Coach. “His infectious passion for the game of baseball and his consistent modeling on how to do the right thing, and do things the right way will sorely be missed by all of us in our South Iredell Baseball family.”

Iredell County EMS personnel reported to the scene but could not resuscitate him.

“South Iredell lost a tremendous coach, facilitator of knowledge on and off the field, a genuinely great person, and I have lost a lifetime friend,” South Iredell High principal Robert Little said.

The family will hold his service on Sunday, Jan. 15, at Beulah Baptist Church in Statesville, with the receiving starting at 2 p.m. The church will have a memorial service soon after.

In place of flowers, the family asks that donations are made to the baseball program at South Iredell High School.

Please join South Iredell High School and Iredell-Statesville Schools in sending prayers for strength and comfort to the Davis family.