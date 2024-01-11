CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit the Queen City Thursday.

The visit will take place at Eastway Middle School around 2 p.m. this afternoon. Harris will discuss ways to reduce gun violence in Charlotte and funding for a federal crime task force initiative called The Safer Communities Act, which passed into law back in 2022.

Senator Thom Tillis was involved in helping pass that act, the largest gun safety bill in decades. The bill was created following the death of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. So far the bill has blocked more than 500 illegal gun purchases to people under the age of 21.

Harris’s visit comes days after two shootings near Uptown Charlotte. One was a deadly shooting involving a Myers Park High School student. The other was a New Year’s Eve party at Charlotte’s Romare Bearden Park that injured five people after a 19-year-old fired shots into a crowd later that morning.

Gov. Cooper is expected to greet Harris at Charlotte Airport before Noon.