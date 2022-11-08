ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Stakes were high on both sides of the aisle Tuesday with key congressional seats up for grabs in several battleground states in both the House and Senate.

In South Carolina, 3.4 million residents were eligible to vote and voters were deciding on a variety of important races, from governor all the way down to school board races.

Governor Henry McMaster was re-elected after facing Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham. Incumbent Republican Ralph Norman won the U.S. 5th Congressional District, defeating Democrat challenger Evangeline Hundley.

U.S. Senator Tim Scott was re-elected and had previously said that if he were re-elected, this would be his final term.

One local South Carolina race that received a lot of attention was the York County Council District 4 race between Democrat William ‘Bump’ Roddey and Republican and former Rock Hill police officer Jonathan Moreno, who was fired after a controversial arrest. Roddey was declared the winner.

Ballots were also cast on a new education superintendent, which featured Democrat Lisa Ellis pitted against Republican Ellen Weaver.

School boards in Fort Mill and Rock Hill had candidates seeking re-election as well as challengers with seven candidates total being voted on in York County. A school bond was also being voted on in Clover for a new high school and athletic fields.

Queen City News was in Rock Hill Tuesday following voter turnout.

Those who hit the polls were able to go in and out with relative ease up until about 3 p.m. when lines wrapped around the building. The lines dissipated by 5 p.m. and voters had until 7 p.m. to cast ballots. The location is one of three new locations the City of Rock Hill debuted this year.

Over 26,500 voters in York County took advantage of early voting with more than 600,000 doing so statewide.