CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man armed with a machete got into an argument with a Charlotte school bus driver and tried to board the bus early Thursday morning, CMPD said.

The encounter, which authorities believe started as a possible road rage incident, happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, in the 1400 block of E 7th Street.

Police said a driver got out of his vehicle with a machete and got into an argument with a 23-year-old woman who was operating a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus. During the argument, the man went to the door of the school bus, tapped on the door with the machete, and tried to gain access to the bus, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said the bus, No. 912, was servicing Myers Park High School and that no students were on the bus at the time of the incident.

The man was able to leave the area before authorities arrived at the scene.

CMPD said the armed man did not enter the school bus at any time and no injuries have been reported. This case remains open and active.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Statement released from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools:

“The incident happened at 6:24 a.m. on Oct. 12 at E. 7thStreet. The driver of bus #912 reported that someone was driving unsafely on the road. The motorist got out of their vehicle and tapped on the window with what appeared to be a knife.

Police were immediately called and dispatched. The motorist left the scene before law enforcement arrived. The motorist did not board the bus. CMPD is investigating.”