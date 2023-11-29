CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Crews are working in frigid temps to repair a water main break Wednesday morning in southwest Charlotte.

The incident occurred near 6617 Nations Ford Road during Wednesday morning’s near-record cold temperatures, however, Charlotte Water did not cite a reason for the water main break.

The outage is expected to last 6-8 hours while crews work to fix the issue.

Minimal traffic impacts were expected. Queen City News was on scene and will continue to provide updates as they develop.