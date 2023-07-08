CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “Imagine that you’re a community member and someone commits a violent crime in your community, only to see that they get out either the same day or the very next day. What trust would you have as a citizen in our criminal justice system?” said Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings during a Friday news conference.

It’s no secret that Chief Jennings has been outspoken about how he and his officers feel when they see violent offenders back on Charlotte’s streets because of challenges and inconsistencies within the North Carolina bond system.

“You saw me and heard me stand before the North Carolina House Committee two months ago in Raleigh and make the statement ‘We need help’,” he said.

I am thrilled that HB 813 Pretrial Integrity Act has been officially signed into law today by @NC_Governor! I have worked diligently alongside local and state partners to ensure more accountability in the criminal justice system and pretrial release. pic.twitter.com/B4qbzhm4H0 — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) July 7, 2023

Now, he doesn’t have to worry much longer. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed the “Pretrial Integrity Act” on Friday.

The bill aims to change how bonds are issued for certain offenses.

“When you see a violent offender who gets out of jail in 37 minutes because of an unsecured bond, that’s a pure example of why we need help. And last night (Thursday, July 6), we arrested [a couple] after four months–four months search for a couple who just abused their children or abused their child to the point of permanent damage. And you see that that person is set; that couple was set for a $15,000 unsecured bond. And luckily, the bond was raised up for at least one of the suspects in that case to $50,000 by the judge. However, that’s a prime example of why we call out and say that we need help,” Jennings said.

The bill takes away the responsibility of magistrates to set bail for some violent offenses. Instead, judges will determine whether a person charged with specific violent crimes should have a bond set.

Those offenses include

First- or second-degree murder or attempted first- or second-degree murder

First- or second-degree kidnapping

Human trafficking

Statutory rape of a child by an adult

First-degree burglary

First-degree forcible rape



“Our goal the whole time was to establish accountability when it comes to pretrial release. The judges are accountable to the people that elected them in the office,” he said.

A 2019 study from the United States Sentencing Commission reports that over 60 percent (63.8%) of violent offenders recidivated by being rearrested for a new crime or for a violation of supervision conditions. This compares to less than 40 percent (39.8%) Of non-violent offenders who were rearrested during the follow-up period.

“I’m excited to see [that on] October 1st this goes into law. And like I’ve mentioned before, it’s not going to be the total answer for everything, but it certainly is a step in the right direction. And it’s going to make a difference in our criminal justice system,” Jennings concluded.