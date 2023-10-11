CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A system issue has some Wells Fargo customers seeing red.

The banking giant has faced steep dines in the past for fraudulent accounts opened without customer’s consent. This week, customers are calling out the bank for unexpected charges popping up in their accounts.

Thousands have taken to social media platforms to call out the bank for either not alerting them about a technical issue or questioning if the withdrawals were legitimate.

Customers drew their attention to a withdrawal labeled, ‘debit card pending correction.’ Amounts ranged from a couple of dollars to hundreds.

Some customers claim these charges have put them into the negatives. One Wells Fargo spokesperson said:

“Due to a systems issue that has been resolved, some customers may experience a delay in posted transactions. The majority of customers are not affected by this issue. Any overdraft fees incurred as a result of this incident will be automatically reversed.”

This is not the first time the bank has experienced a system issue.

Customers took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask the bank about missing deposits in August.

The bank responded to customers on social media:

Hi there. I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. Some transactions have not been processed due to a technical issue. Technical teams are aware and working to resolve the issue. We do not currently have an estimated time of resolution. -Ludwicke — Ask Wells Fargo (@Ask_WellsFargo) August 4, 2023

This week, more customers are coming forward, saying they, too, are missing deposits. Wells Fargo customer Elijah Purcell says his money disappeared from his account, and he cannot pay this month’s rent.

“This seems to happen a lot with these big banks, and it gets me to a point where I don’t want to have digital currency just because of how easy it is for somebody to manipulate that, and these security failures, it really bothers me,” Purcell said.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is an independent U.S. Department of Treasury bureau. It regulates national banks like Wells Fargo.

Queen City News asked the OCC to comment on the bank’s system issues. A spokesperson responded:

“The OCC has a very robust consumer complaint program supported by the OCC Customer Assistance Group. We encourage anyone with a complaint against one of our regulated institutions to contact the Customer Assistance Group at 1-800-613-6743 or www.helpwithmybank.gov. Please be advised that the OCC does not comment on specific banks; however, the OCC expects the banks it regulates to ensure that any issues that may result in consumer harm are remediated and resolved in a timely manner.”