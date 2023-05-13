CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Yellow balloons were prominent outside of a West Sugar Creek Road McDonald’s early Saturday morning.

Franchisee of the West Sugar Creek McDonald’s location and President of the Board for the Sugar Creek Business Association, Ron Zara, and the City of Charlotte celebrated the grand reopening and community fair.

“Over the last two years, we have found a way to align with the city of Charlotte, with the local police department, the local business owners, and the residents to start rebuilding the brand image for the businesses and the Sugar Creek residents,” Zara said.

The city says neighbors in the area were complaining of high crime on their streets. In the last five months, there have been nearly 900 calls for service.

“We formed the Sugar Creek Business Association, and we said that here is where we will put in guidelines for how we will tolerate or not tolerate certain acts that go on. So what you’ll see is that by working with the police, we’ve seen a better response rate. The police are our partners,” Zara said.

He says the new look of the restaurant included increased and enhanced safety features. Crews installed more security fencing around the building in hopes of making it less easy for drug crimes and other crimes.

They also added more cameras on the outside of the building with blue lights. Cameras have been placed at both gas stations next to McDonald’s as well.

“When police officers are dispatched using 911, the real crime center in the city of Charlotte is able to immediately zone in on these cameras, and then they can help identify and prioritize where they need to dispatch officers,” Zara said.

City leaders voted 6-3 in April to approve a $4.2 million revitalization plan for the area.

West Sugar Creek Road is one of six underserved areas in the community the city wants to fix, calling them Corridors of Opportunity.

The approval gave officials the green light to demolish two seemingly empty motels along Reagan Drive, the Economy and Budget Inn. The motels have long been a site for criminal activity as neighbors use the buildings for long-term affordable housing.

The city has not set a date for when demolition will begin.

The community fair was co-sponsored by Champion House of Care and Project One, both local non-profit organizations.

“Today at the fair, we walked around and explain[ed] to the homeless community, ‘How can we support you? How can we make you better?’ So we brought out resources. That they can have today so they can become a better, [more] productive person. And if that’s not their choice, then we want to get it as one of the resources. So they get some counseling so that we can try to get them on the right path.”