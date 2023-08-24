HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Emergency officials around the Charlotte area are learning the result of a nuclear emergency exercise that took place earlier this week.

The mandated exercise happens every year in Charlotte due to its proximity to two nuclear stations — Duke Energy’s McGuire Nuclear Station and the Catawba Nuclear Station.

The exercise involved everything from local police and fire to even school districts, looked at the amount of coordination and action, and was overseen by federal officials.

“It’s a scenario,” said Robert Graham with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management. “We’re notified that there’s an issue at the site, and it will escalate from there.”

Tuesday’s exercise involved a simulated emergency at the McGuire Nuclear Station. The specific scenario: Radiation has escaped the plant, and the winds are carrying it toward Gaston County.

It is one part team-building exercise and another part asking: “What would you do?”

How would this scenario affect people living around Lake Norman and points south and west?

Everything was noted and looked at by federal officials.

The preliminary assessment?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said all agencies involved met their goals.

“One of the old sayings is that you don’t exchange business cards at ‘ground zero,'” said Kevin Wells with FEMA. “Knowing who your partner is and know who you’re working with and what their capabilities are are things you can’t gain without practice. That’s what exercises do.”

FEMA is quick to call this an assessment planned years in advance.

While a grade for the agencies is not quantifiable, FEMA said that “reasonable assurance will continue,” meaning the assessment turned out positive.

A full report will come out within the next 90 days.

Next year’s test will involve the Catawba Nuclear Station. And then, in 2025, returning to McGuire with a different scenario that will not be known to local authorities until the moment it starts.