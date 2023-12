GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gastonia man is among several inmates who are receiving clemency, the White House announced on Friday.

James Michael Barber, of Gastonia, was sentenced to more than 15 years in 2015 on cocaine drug-related charges.

His sentence is now being commuted to expire this upcoming February. A five-year sentence of supervised release will remain intact.

Eleven Americans received clemency from the White House