CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The family of a meteorologist who was killed last year in a helicopter crash in Charlotte is suing a maintenance facility and the companies that owned and operated the aircraft.

The complaint filed this week in Mecklenburg County Court alleges negligence and claims the helicopter was running on contaminated fuel, which can lead to engine failure.

The suit claims the company that owned the aircraft is liable for the alleged failures of the helicopter’s pilot to properly perform a flight inspection as well as emergency procedures for engine failure. It also claims that an unnamed mechanic was negligent for failing to maintain and inspect the helicopter.

Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag died in November after the Robinson R44 helicopter crashed along a Charlotte-area interstate. Police praised the pilot for heroically avoiding the roadway.

Meyers worked for WBTV and Tayag worked for the Total Traffic and Weather Network, which is owned by parent company iHeartMedia, the lawsuit states.

Myers’ wife, Jillian Ann Myers, is suing maintenance facility Wilson Air Center-North Carolina, the Total Traffic and Weather Network and iHeartMedia.

The air center and iHeartMedia did not respond to Associated Press emails seeking comment.