CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As the housing market continues to move further and beyond reach for millions of Americans, some are turning to an alternative.

Tiny homes.

“If you are moving out of apartments and you want to have a place of your home, a tiny house could be the place to be for you,” said Charlotte resident Jacob Robinson.

So, what is a tiny home?

It’s a home that typically falls under 600 square feet.

“A kitchen, a full bathroom, a bedroom like all in one little home is so cute,” said Belmont resident Carly O’Neal.

While some states are more welcoming to the concept, North Carolina and the Charlotte area are stricter.

Homes must be at least 150 square feet and another 100 for any additional occupants. They also can’t be on wheels.

“In terms of people who Google ‘tiny homes,’ it’s one of the most frequent phone calls that we get,” said Bill Katsaros, owner of Roma Homes.

Last month, the City of Charlotte eliminated single-family zoning, allowing more homes to be built in one lot. This caught the attention of Katsaros, who purchased land in Charlotte to build tiny homes on it.

“So, we are trying to figure out how we can make this work,” Katsaros said. “You know, you got where the market takes you as a business owner. So, we are intrigued by it. The city needs it, and we would like to be a part of that solution.”

In Cherryville, Robert Griswold has been designing tiny homes for years.

“It has skyrocketed,” Griswold said.

His customers are all ages and located across the state, meaning he has to navigate the unique regulations in each town he’s working in.

“Knowing what the rules are, knowing what the laws are and how they are applied, and then having to work within each municipality and county bureaucracy because each one is different,” Griswold said.

Whether it’s an easy undertaking or more obstacles, Katsaros says the biggest hurdle is finding the space to put them.

“I think because the inventory is so low in Charlotte, people say, ‘Well, let’s build,’ and then the next hurdle is, ‘We have to find the land,” he said.