CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The winter wind is causing considerable power and cable outages this morning.

Traffic lights, fallen trees, and other outages have affected cities throughout the state.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh reported outages across central North Carolina, with more than 90,000 customers without power. See the outages here.

820 am: Getting reports of power outages across central NC. Online reporting suggests more than 90,000 customers without power. #ncwx — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) December 23, 2022

Energy United in Davidson reported more than 1,000 outages with additional loss of power in parts of Iredell County.

South Carolina counties in the region had their fair share of outages as well.

Alert. A large tree and power lines are down across Museum Road right at Channing Parkway. Museum Road is blocked in both directions and power is out in the area too. No word yet on when it will be cleared. pic.twitter.com/c2f13NcUy0 — YorkcountySCgov (@YorkCountySCGov) December 23, 2022

Lynches River Electric reported 1,500 outages in Lancaster. In Kershaw, there were over 200 customers without power. Some reports said as many as 4,000 customers had no power in York County.

Across the nation, there were reports of a million outages.