CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – While Jerry Richardson is best known for his business deals, and the empire he began known as the Carolina Panthers, to the Wofford College community he is known as Mr. Richardson, a mentor, a friend, and the reason many students graduate with the opportunities they have.

Richardson attended the college when he went All-American as a Wide-Receiver.

His number 51 has retired.

After he graduated and played for the Baltimore Colts, Richardson returned to the Spartanburg area where he began to give back to the community and the college that helped build him.

He invited athletes to his family’s house for dinners, and it was there he began a 46-year-old friendship with Rev. Dr. Ron Robinson.

The Rev. said it was one of the most important interactions of his life.

“He just came up and asked in the conversation, he said, ‘Well, what are your dreams?’”

The two crossed paths many times for nearly five decades, with Rev. Dr. Robinson even being Richardson’s reverend in Charlotte.

At the time, Richardson had begun to explore the creation of the Carolina Panthers.

Rev. Dr. Robinson said, “I had moved to Charlotte before the Panthers were a thing and when he started the process of getting an NFL team, what I noticed he did and I’ve seen him do it other times, is he assembled around himself an extraordinary team, and he allowed each of them to do their job.”

When he saw the best parts of Richardson, however, was at the campus of Wofford where Richardson donated more than $270 million to help future students with scholarships opportunities and educational opportunities.

Rev. Dr. Robinson said, "He gave to this place . . . Day before yesterday, I was walking around a building, and I was just thinking about what impact he has had. And his legacy will go on a long, long time. He's changed a lot of people's worlds and people who never met him and will never meet him.