CHARLOTT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 34-year-old woman has been identified as the driver killed when a police pursuit ended in a crash in west Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers were alerted just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to a License Plate Reader hit for a vehicle associated with an armed robbery that had happened Monday night.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop.

CMPD deployed stop sticks on West Boulevard that ultimately caused the vehicle to crash at West Blvd and Donald Ross Road.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Monet Darrisaw, was killed in the crash, police confirmed Friday.

A passenger in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.