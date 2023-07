Hickory Police say a four-car wreck this morning sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hickory Police say a four-car wreck Friday morning sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the woman rear-ended a pickup truck and flipped her car in the 1300 block of 2nd Street NE.

Catawba County EMS responded to the incident.

