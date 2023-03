CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An overnight wreck on the I-485 Outer has shut down all lanes Friday morning.

By 5:30 a.m., one lane was open at the crash scene.

https://t.co/pJhblBoHwg, I-485, Outer, MM 7, In Charlotte, Vehicle Crash, Lanes Closed, at 3/17 3:12 AM — NCDOT Charlotte Area (@NCDOT_Charlotte) March 17, 2023

MEDIC reported a transport of one person to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The wreck reportedly involved a semi truck.

The wreck happened around 3 a.m. Lane closures could last until 7 a.m.