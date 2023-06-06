CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two lanes were shut down on the I-485 inner loop near Mint Hill due to a wreck Tuesday morning, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

Emergency crews responded to calls regarding the incident on the I-485 inner loop around 6:30 a.m. in the Mint Hill area near Lawyers Road Exit 47. Two of the three lanes have been shut down.

The cause of the wreck has not yet been released. All lanes are expected to be reopened before 9 a.m.

Medic later confirmed there were no transports.