YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cody Alsobrooks was never one to take pictures. But there’s one that has to be one of his mother’s favorites.

“I couldn’t really find any pictures of him alone,” Holly Alsobrooks said. “He was always in a picture with someone.. But this one, he just looked up and laughed. You never know what you’re going to have to use those pictures for.”

Cody Alsobrooks was just 25 years old when he died in 2020 after an accidental fentanyl overdose.

“He was always outgoing and talked to anybody. Did not want to die. He took one pill one time, and that’s all it took,” she said.

Alsobrooks says although her son knowingly took the pill — he didn’t know how dangerous it was. Now, she and other people who have lost loved ones due to fentanyl overdose are pushing for better resources in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services reported just over 1,700 people died of a drug overdose in 2020. Of those, 1,734 deaths, 1,400 were related to opioids, and 1,100 involved fentanyl.

She and others are pushing lawmakers to pass the fentanyl trafficking bill finally. The bill would make the possession or distribution of four or more grams of the drug punishable for 7 to 25 years in jail. If officials connect a drug dealer to a fatal overdose, that’s an extra 20 years behind bars.

“When someone dies of a fentanyl overdose, these people search out that dealer.. they search out the dealer, not stay away from them because they know that that dealer has strong drugs and they’re wanting the next high,” Alsobrooks said.

Alsobrooks and members of the group “Fentanyl Kills U” will be in Columbia next Wednesday for the bill’s first hearing in the state house. Next week will be the second time representatives have introduced the bill. They’re hoping this time it’ll pass, and the traffickers will be held accountable.

“Never getting to say goodbye to your child; I don’t want anyone else to have to go through this,” she said.

The hearing is not on the state house website, but representatives say it will be at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.