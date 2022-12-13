YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson is looking for a few more good men. With the Charlotte region so competitive, he’s boosting new salaries to bring in and keep deputies and detention officers.

“These increases will help us be more competitive with other counties in South Carolina,” Tolson said. “We’re doing everything we can to recruit and retain good people to become great officers with the York County Sheriff’s Office.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your in

New York deputies can earn $45,000 a year – a $3,000 boost – while detention officers can make $42,500. The previous starting salary for a Detention Officer was $40,000.

After hiring, new deputies will receive paid training with the YCSO sworn officer readiness development (SORD) program and the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy. Once deputies go through the police academy and agency field training program, they will see a 2.5% pay increase. That goes up to 5% after three years of service.

Detention officers also receive paid training, and pay will increase by 2.5% after one year of service. Then, after three years, income will bump up another 2.5%.

Incentives for recruiting certified officers in the state of South Carolina based on experience and education can mean salaries ranging from $47,250 to $67,870.

Those interested in careers with the York County Sheriff’s Office can contact our enforcement division recruiters at 803-628-6153 and detention recruiters at 803-818-6526. For more information about the hiring process yorkcountysheriff.com/careers.