ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies arrested a Lumberton man Monday night after he allegedly shot into an occupied vehicle.

Deputies responded to a call Thursday after a woman was shot while inside her vehicle, deputies said. The shooting happened in the area of a convenience store located in the 3000 block of Highway 211 West near Lumberton.

Deputies later arrested 51-year-old Gregory F. Locklear and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Locklear was placed into custody of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on a $100,000 secured bond.

No update on the woman’s condition was given.