CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pedestrian was killed in a wreck on I-85 and all southbound lanes have been closed in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte Medic confirmed on Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. near Exit 48 near Bruton Smith Blvd. where the road has been closed, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Charlotte Fire are both on the scene and traffic delays are expected to be high. The incident is not likely to be cleared until 9:30 a.m., DOT said. Traffic is being rerouted to the Concord Mills exit.

