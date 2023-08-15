A file photo of a crew digs a new pool behind a house. AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who owns a construction company was arrested Monday on allegations of financial crime accusations by Cumberland County deputies.

James Vontenia Dunbar, 51, of Raeford is facing two charges linked to his company Dunbar and Bentley Home Improvement, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Dunbar “has been accepting jobs for construction work, such as installing a pool.”

But, the news release said jobs are not completed — despite receiving some payment.

“After Dunbar receives the down payment, he will purchase materials and possibly starts the project but fails to finish the project,” deputies said in the news release.

Yelp indicates four reviews for the company with an average of 1 star. The Better Business Bureau noted two customer complaints in the last 12 months.

Dunbar was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and failure to work after paid, deputies said.

Dunbar was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

His first appearance is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Cumberland County Detention Center.