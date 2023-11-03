FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — York County Sheriff deputies arrested a Charlotte man regarding burglaries at a storage facility.

In a social media post, authorities say they caught Justin Andrew Osczepinski after identifying him as one of two suspects. They took out warrants for his arrest this week and took him into custody late Thursday night.

UPDATE: Osczepinski has been taken into custody. #YCSONews — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) November 2, 2023

The 34-year-old man is facing 19 charges, according to his booking information on the York County Detention Center website. Those charges range from second-degree burglary (violent) to criminal conspiracy and larceny.

Authorities say the crimes occurred last month on Oct. 20 and 24 between 5 a.m. and 6:20 a.m. at Morningstar Storage on Retail Drive. They identified different cars during that time, including a blue Chevrolet on the 20th and a white Honda on the 24th.