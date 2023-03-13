GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody following the armed robbery of an ice cream shop on Saturday afternoon, according to the Graham Police Department.

At around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Smitty’s Homemade Ice Cream on 300 North Main Street after getting a report of a robbery.

At the scene, police were told that the suspect indicated they were armed but did not display a weapon before demanding money.

Police say the suspect left the scene on foot after getting the money.

Investigators began to canvas neighboring businesses in downtown Graham in an effort to find surveillance footage of the suspect.

At around 5 p.m. on Saturday, police found the suspect a short distance away with the assistance of local business owners in the area.

Jayson Alexander Sellars, 26, is being charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons and is being held on a $100,000 bond.