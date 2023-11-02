RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department is investigating after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded at around 3:41 p.m. to a reported shooting on the 300 block of Tryon Road in Raleigh. Police said this location is the Personal Defense and Handgun Safety Center.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

According to police, this is an ongoing death investigation. There are no suspects in custody or being sought.

Given that police are not looking for a suspect, CBS 17 asked them if they believe this was an accident. CBS 17 also asked what connection, if any, this has to programs at the business like the indoor shooting range and firearms training.

A spokesperson for the Raleigh Police Department said they do not have more information to release at this time, and additional information will be released at the appropriate time.

A CBS 17 crew tried to learn more details from someone at the store, the person said they have “no comment.”