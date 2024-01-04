RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two adults in a school carpool line got into a fight that caused a lockdown and delayed dismissal of a Raleigh elementary school Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened during the pickup time at York Elementary School at 5201 Brookhaven Drive, which is off Glenwood Avenue just north of the Creedmoor Road intersection, according to a news release from Wake County Public School System.

Officials said the school went into a “Code Yellow” lockdown during the incident.

The dispute between two adults in the carpool line was described as “an altercation,” the news release said.

Later, school district officials said one of the adults had a gun and was charged with carrying a weapon on campus, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

“Students who were outside were taken inside while law enforcement investigated the matter,” the news release said.

Jaquan Taufeeq Simo Stinchcomb, 27, of Raleigh was charged in the incident, the Raleigh Police Department confirmed. He had a secured bond set at $5,000, according to Wake County Jail records.

The suspect was “apprehended” with the carpool pickups resuming around 4:30 p.m., school officials said.

“I want to thank parents, students, and staff for their patience and calm during this incident,” York Elementary Principal Kate Williams said in a news release.