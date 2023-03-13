LOWELL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lowell Police say a suspect is in custody after a Sunday afternoon shooting.

Authorities responded to a shooting call at 307 South Church Street after 4 p.m. When they arrived, they found one man dead from a gunshot wound. Gaston County Police took three men and a woman into custody for questioning. They say one of the men is a suspect.

Trent Franklin, who owns Franklin Signs and Graphics near the shooting, said the house was a known drug house in a Facebook post.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family,” Franklin posted. “Regardless of his life choices, he was still a human being and had a family.”

There is no other information about the victim or the other people involved in the investigation.

The case remains under investigation by The Lowell Police Department with assistance from the Gaston County Police Department and the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office.