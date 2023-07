RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – This was not exactly what he had in mind when showing up to bond someone else out of jail.

Mooresboro resident James Pruett, 40, was attempting to bond out an inmate at the Rutherford County Detention Center on Saturday when meth, marijuana, and morphine pills were found to be in his possession and he was arrested, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

He faces several drug-related charges and received a $40,000 secured bond.