GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after he carried a gun into a Goldsboro Walmart and began threatening shoppers inside on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 3:25 p.m. at the Walmart at 1002 N. Spence Ave., according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department.

“Several witnesses began calling advising responding officers of a suspect brandishing a firearm, threatening citizens,” police said in the release.

Witnesses also gave police the man’s description and where he was walking as he seemed to exit the Walmart, police said.

“Information was then received that the suspect was going back inside the store,” the news release said.

As officers arrived on the scene, witnesses directed police to the suspect’s car as he was trying to leave the Walmart, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and his gun was seized by officers, the news release said.

Keyantae Lavon Toomer, 24, of Goldsboro was charged with going armed to the terror of the public, assault by pointing a gun (2 counts), child abuse (2 counts), and carrying a concealed weapon, police said.

Toomer had a secured bond set at $15,000, according to police.