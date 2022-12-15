GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man turned himself in on Wednesday after escaping from officers attempting to arrest him for an outstanding warrant last week, according to a Graham Police Department news release.

At 1:04 p.m., investigators with the GPD arrested 37-year-old Timothy Watlington.

Watlington turned himself in and was charged with resisting a public officer in connection to the escape.

He was also served with the outstanding orders for arrest he was originally arrested for and received a $4,000 secured bond.

On Dec. 7, just after 1:30 a.m., officers with GPD responded to a “disturbance” on East Parker Street.

One of the people involved in the disturbance, identified as Watlington, had an outstanding order for arrest, according to police.

Police handcuffed Watlington and put him in a patrol car.

The window was rolled down, so Watlington could “speak with his girlfriend” prior to being taken away from the scene.

While on the way to the jail, Watlington “somehow removed his cuffs” and reached out the window to open the car door.