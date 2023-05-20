GASTON COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officials say that when a passerby saw the fire, they called 911, honked their car horn and knocked on the door to alert the resident.

Firefighters say the house fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 20th. When firefighters with Crowders Moutain Fire and Rescue arrived at the 100 block of Davis Park Road, the home was engulfed in flames.

Gastonia Fire Department

Once firefighters could inspect the home, they found the remains of a man in his 60s and two dogs, Fire Marshal and Gaston County Emergency Management Director Scott Hunter says.

Authorities say no one else was hurt and the fire appears to be accidental. New Hope Fire Department, Clover Fire Department, Gastonia Fire Department, and Union Road Fire also responded.

The victim’s name has not been released while authorities notify his family. Firefighters estimated the damage to the home to be over $150,000.