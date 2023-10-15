CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A “person of interest” is wanted after a hit-and-run that injured a motorcyclist, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).

Troopers say they were called to a wreck at the intersection of Providence Mill Road and NC-16 around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, October 15. This is less than 6 miles southeast of Newton.

Person of Interest (NCSHP) Suspect’s Car (NCSHP)

According to authorities, a motorcyclist driving east on Providence Mill Road was hit by a car that then fled the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to Atrium Health Carolina Medical Center with serious injuries, officials say.

Troopers say they found the car involved, a silver Ford Fusion with a “distinctive front black bumper”, abandoned on Little Mountain Road near Buffalo Shoals Road.

Officials are asking for the public’s help. A man has been identified who investigators believe may be involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call NCSHP at 828-466-5500.