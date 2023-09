YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The public’s help is requested in locating a wanted 29-year-old man, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Peter Shane Parker is wanted for Disseminating Obscene Material to a Person. He is thought to be homeless and staying in the York, S.C. area.

Parker is described as standing 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 803-628-3059.