WGN (CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill.) — Fire crews are responding to a massive fire at a manufacturing facility in Chicago Heights.

The fire broke out at Morgan Li around 6:30 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue. The facility is completely engulfed in flames and has spread to adjacent buildings.

No further information has been provided at this time. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Morgan Li announced in January 2022 that it acquired this Chicago Heights facility.

At the time, it said this space added “230,000 square feet of domestic production, assembly and warehousing space on 13 acres for rapidly growing custom wood and metal manufacturer.”

This is a developing story.