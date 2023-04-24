More properties in downtown Matthews have been designated by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission.

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Properties that once housed integral parts of the Matthews cotton gin have been approved to become Charlotte-Mecklenburg historic-designed places.

During Monday night’s Matthews Board of Commissioners meeting, the motion was unanimously passed to add 1.6 acres that houses the town’s Community Farmers Market to the Historic Landmarks Commission list. The parcels are adjacent to the 123-year old Renfrow Hardware Store at 156 N. Trade St., 106 N. Trade St. and 125 E. John St. They’re all are owned by PCM Holdings and are part of the Renfrow Commercial Properties.

According to the request, the Renfrow Commercial Properties are the only remaining collection of commercial buildings in the towns of Mecklenburg County that were integral to the cotton industry in the first half of the 20th century. It includes buildings dating back to:

1892 that housed a post office

1950 that served as a machine shop

1950 that was the residence of the gin operator

The new parcels in yellow have been added the historic designations downtown. (Courtesy Town of Matthews/Mecklenburg County)

The land the farmers market sits on and the vacant property behind it are significant since its where the cotton gin once stood, said Landmarks Commission planner Tommy Warlick.

The properties join a robust list of historic designed properties downtown, including where the Matthews Post Office once stood that now houses Carolina Beer Temple. The hardware store was designated in 1991.

Town Planning Director Jay Camp was participating via Zoom, because he was attending his daughter’s birthday party. After the board’s vote, Mayor John Higdon directed him:

“Jay, go eat some birthday cake.”