MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Police arrested a man on drug charges after going to an apartment complex about a call about a person firing a gun.

Authorities went to the Paces Pointe Apartments on Feb. 9 about a call. Someone reported a man exiting his vehicle and firing a gun.

When officers made contact with the man, they discovered a large number of illegal drugs on his person.

Police arrested 24-year-old Matthews resident Richard Wilson Umberger on several charges, including: