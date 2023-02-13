MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Police arrested a man on drug charges after going to an apartment complex about a call about a person firing a gun.
Authorities went to the Paces Pointe Apartments on Feb. 9 about a call. Someone reported a man exiting his vehicle and firing a gun.
When officers made contact with the man, they discovered a large number of illegal drugs on his person.
Police arrested 24-year-old Matthews resident Richard Wilson Umberger on several charges, including:
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;
- Simple Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance;
- Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance;
- Trafficking Opium or Heroin;
- Felony Possession of Schedule I Substance (Fentanyl);
- Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place Controlled Substance;
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Controlled Substance.