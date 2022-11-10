RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—It’s time to wish the U.S. Marine Corps a happy birthday! The Corps is turning 247 on November 10.
The Marine Corps was established on November 10, 1775, by the Second Continental Congress.
And Marines here in North Carolina will celebrate with a run and a cake cutting ceremony.
Although these events here in North Carolina at Camp Lejeune are not open to the public, you will be able to watch the cake cutting ceremony HERE. It starts at 9 a.m.
Here’s some facts about the Marine Corps:
- The official commemoration of the Marine Corps birthday started on Nov. 10, 1921
- Before 1921, the Marine Corps birthday was celebrated informally, and normally, in July
- Normally, the oldest and youngest Marines at the celebration are recognized during the cake cutting ceremony
- The Marine Corps emblem is The Eagle, Globe, and Anchor
- The Marine Corps motto Semper Fidelis means Always Faithful