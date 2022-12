CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (WNCT) — The Department of Defense announced the death of a Marine who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq.

Staff Sgt. Samuel D. Lecce, 32, of Jefferson, Tenn., died Dec. 19, as the result of a non-combat related incident in Iraq. The incident is under investigation.

Lecce was assigned to the 3rd Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, Camp Lejeune.

No further information was released.