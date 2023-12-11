CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they’re looking for a 79-year-old woman visiting from New York City.

Police say Nancy Brown was last seen by family at their residence around midnight Saturday morning at about the 7000 block of Neuhoff Lane.

Authorities say it is possible the victim became confused and may be trying to get back to New York City.

Brown is suffering from a cognitive impairment, and authorities issued a Missing and Endangered Alert in their attempts to find Brown.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1 immediately.