MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Monroe Police say they found and charged a Stanfield man in connection to four larceny cases and a brief pursuit.

Authorities say they spotted a vehicle driven by 47-year-old Donald Cochran around 5 p.m. Tuesday. They linked Cochran’s car to one in multiple larceny cases from businesses throughout the city in the last week.

When a Monroe officer tried to stop Cochran, he fled. But after a short 3-minute pursuit, the man wrecked on Hayne Street. After a foot chase, officers caught the man. Police said first responders treated bystanders at the wreck and released them.

Cochran is being held at the Union County jail and charged with multiple robberies, as well as felony flee to elude arrest. Police are investigating Cochran for possible links to other thefts.