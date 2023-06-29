(PINPOINT WEATHER) — The heat is ON! High pressure will continue to build in across the region, pumping in more heat and humidity through the weekend.

The combo of highs in the low to mid 90s and a muggy air mass, will make for “feels like” temps around 100 in spots. Take it easy out there!

As for the smoky, hazy conditions, we’ve got an improvement coming. After one more Code Orange unhealthy day Friday, air quality returns to the Moderate category this weekend. Once again on Friday, if you have respiratory issues, along with younger kids and older active adults, you may want to limit your time outside.

A series of disturbances moving in will bring the return of afternoon and evening shower and storm chances. Friday through Independence Day next week, just stay weather aware if you have plans outside! Remember: When thunder roars, go indoors!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 71.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 91. Afternoon shower or storm possible.