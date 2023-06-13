RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — For the past week, Michelle Taylor said she’s felt helpless.

“My body feels like I’ve been beat, I’ve been in that car and I have not stopped, I’m not gonna stop, that’s my blood,” said Taylor, mother of Robert Sisk.

Last week, Taylor said she heard through friends at the Rutherford County Detention Center that her son was being beaten there.

According to Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg, Sisk was arrested on a charge of breaking and entering a motor vehicle. While in custody, Ellenburg said Sisk was charged with three counts of interfering with a jail or prison system.

Statement from Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

His mother said charges were dropped on Thursday and Sisk was taken to the hospital by detention center staff.

“The nurses started changing his bandages… they literally started gagging and vomiting and said they never saw animals treated the way my sons been treated,” said Taylor.

Taylor is referencing wounds seen on her son Robert’s ankles and wrists, from what she said were shackles. She said he developed sepsis from the wounds and was unaware of his surroundings.

Ellenburg confirmed to 7NEWS his team is working with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation on this case.

He said in the next few weeks they will be looking at any violations of policies and procedures at the detention center.