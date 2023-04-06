HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The CEO of the North Carolina company that makes the popular Shibumi beach-shading devices thinks they should be allowed on all of the Grand Strand’s beaches.

Currently, only circular umbrellas up to seven-and-a-half feet in diameter are allowed on beaches in Myrtle Beach and non-incorporated areas of Horry County. According to the company,

Shibumi said its beach shades are allowed at nearly every beach in the U.S. except for those on the Grand Strand and a beach in Delaware. One of the benefits of a Shibumi is that the canopy has no rigid structure and cannot fly away in a strong wind gust or tumble down the beach, the company says on its website.

With summer just around the corner, millions of vacationers are looking at the Grand Strand for their next visit. However, some springtime visitors are questioning if they want to return after finding out about the current umbrella restrictions.

“It makes me question if I want to come to this beach for the plane factor that I want to have, especially in the heart of summer, I want to have a big cabana that I can nap under and not be cooking in the sun or have to sit and have a little shadow of an umbrella,” said Brett Maclean of Fairfax, Virginia. “I find that ludicrous.”

Currently, in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and unincorporated areas of Horry County, the use of tents and other non-umbrella shading devices are not allowed during peak season.

“A regular beach umbrella won’t do the trick,” said Patrick Hammer, who was visiting with his family from Buffalo, New York. “So having the bigger one is what we wanted, which is why we brought it, so we kind of had to improvise knowing we couldn’t use it.”

Some officials said devices like the Shibumi Shades would create overshadowing, while others argue that they could cause a distraction to lifeguards.

Shibumi CEO Dane Barnes said thousands of Horry County families have written the company letters wanting to use the devices on the beach.

“We have received reports from police departments that Shibumi shades make the beach experience better both for public safety and also for the beachgoers,” Barnes said.

Barnes has spoken out at meetings in Myrtle Beach and at Horry County Council, explaining that the smaller Shibumi covers two people and the larger one covers four. He said the devices would not overcrowd beaches and would provide families another option.

“There are some council members who are in favor of allowing Shibumi beach shades and other people are unsure,” Barnes said. “Shibumi will continue to do its part to work with any and all Grand Strand decision-makers to help educate them on the benefits of allowing wind-driven shading devices.”