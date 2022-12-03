RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has a new book out to help teachers.

The commission’s Education Division recently released a free book to help teachers show students just how important local wildlife and the natural resources are for North Carolina.

“Educators often want students to know about the wildlife and habitats that live around them but seem to have more access to resources on the tropical rain forest and African savannah than North Carolina,” said Tanya Poole, special initiatives coordinator with the Wildlife Commission. “Place-based education is critical to supporting students who will one day make decisions that impact local wildlife and natural resources.”

Officials said the book looks at the three different geographical areas of our state and “highlights the three to four ecosystems within each region.”

Officials shared that the book can be used across all grade levels from elementary to high school.

Teachers can access this downloadable book for free here.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has other resources for educator as well, and you can find those here.