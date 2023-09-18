(WGHP) — Sherry Pollex, a philanthropist and longtime girlfriend of NASCAR Cup Series star Martin Truex Jr. died on Sunday at 44 after a nine-year battle with ovarian cancer, according to NASCAR.

Pollex, the daughter of longtime NASCAR car owner Greg Pollex, was working in public relations in the racing industry in the mid-2000s when she met Truex.

They started dating in 2005, which led to an 18-year relationship that lasted until the couple announced their split before the start of the 2023 season.

She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2014 and became a hero to many in the NASCAR world while she struggled with the disease for nine years.

Pollex and her foundation partnered with Novant Health in Charlotte in 2020 and opened the Sherry Strong Integrative Medicine Oncology Clinic.

NASCAR shared the following statement on social media: