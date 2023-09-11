CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – 22 years ago, the four planes hijacked by suicide terrorists would eventually set in motion regulations to prevent such attacks from happening again.

The 9/11 attacks would instigate a law that would forever change the face of flight training.

Did you know that the hijackers were trained at U.S. flight schools?

At that time, none of the schools did anything wrong. But since then, restrictions and responsibilities have been placed on flight schools to guard against a repeat of the September attacks.

The Department of Homeland Security has established the Transportation Security Administration’s “Flight Training Security Program”.

The mission is to ensure that non-U.S. citizens and non-U.S. nationals, who want to learn to fly, do not pose a threat to aviation or national security.

Under U.S. law, flight schools including independent flight instructors may only train candidates for whom the TSA has issued a Determination of Eligibility.

Simply put, this means the foreign national pilot candidate must have first passed a TSA Security Threat Assessment. This would be for initial flight training, and again for multi-engine, instrument, and instruction in large aircraft. The vetting process includes fingerprinting and extensive background checks.

Should the student be approved, but later transfer to a different flight school, a new assessment must be undertaken before that student can continue training.

Reports reveal the 911 suicide pilots had obtained flight instructions not only in small aircraft but in airline simulators as well.

Two of the terrorists were “walk-in” customers who paid $10,000 each up front for lessons at a Florida flight school. It was reported one terrorist requested to learn to fly an airliner simulator, but only to “steer.”

Before 9/11, wealthy people had the opportunity to fly airline simulators purely for entertainment. That changed with the strict vetting process the TSA now requires.

Today, all aspiring flight students must show proof of U.S. citizenship before starting training. This does not pertain to a lone Discovery or Introductory flight. Non-U.S. citizens and non-U.S. nationals must register online in the TSA Flight Training Security Program portal to pay a fee and begin the vetting process.