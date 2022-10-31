WASHINGTON (AP) — The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s, will be charged with a federal crime that protects the family members of government officials.

That’s according to a source who has been briefed on the investigation but could not discuss it publicly. Police say David DePape broke into the Pelosi’s home in San Francisco and struck the Democratic leader’s 82-year-old husband in the head with a hammer.

Pelosi was seriously injured in the attack. The announcement of the imminent federal charge comes as San Francisco’s district attorney is set to announce state criminal charges as well against DePape.

He was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary.